Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes at its U.S. stores, the company said Friday, as vaping-related deaths and illnesses are rising across the country.

The retailer attributed its decision to “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes" and said it would sell through its existing inventory before exiting the market altogether. Walmart, which has 5,000 U.S. locations, is the country’s largest retailer.

The company will also stop selling all-related devices and accessories, including cartridges and pods. A Walmart spokeswoman said e-cigarette products were a “relatively small category overall” for the company and that they expect to sell through existing products in the next few months.

The announcement comes months after Walmart phased out the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes at its stores and raised the minimum age for tobacco purchases to 21.

At least eight people have died so far from vaping-related illnesses in the United States, and health officials say they believe there have been more than 500 reports of lung illnesses related to e-cigarette use. The Trump administration said last week that it plans to ban nearly all flavored vaping products on the market.

