In a lawsuit filed last week, Trump had asked the court to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s subpoena of Mazars USA, his longtime accounting firm, for federal and state tax returns from the president and his businesses. The subpoenas are part of an investigation of payments to two women who say they had affairs with Trump.

In the lawsuit, Trump’s lawyers argued that Vance, a Democrat, was conducting an unlawful criminal investigation of a sitting president. Allowing such inquiries would give local authorities the power to hamstring the president and should be prohibited until Trump leaves office, the lawsuit said.

“The subpoena is a bad faith effort to harass the President by obtaining and exposing his confidential financial information,” Trump’s lawyers said.

In a response this week, Vance’s office said Trump is seeking “sweeping immunity” and to “invent and enforce a new presidential ‘tax return privilege.' "

“Putting aside that no such privilege exists in the law, this claim of irreparable harm is undone by the fact that every President since Jimmy Carter has voluntarily released his tax returns before or upon taking office, which has to date never impeded a President’s ability to serve," the motion said. "Again, there is no 'immunity from scrutiny’ of this sort in the law.”

In a motion filed late Tuesday, the Justice Department asked the court to pause the case until Oct. 1 while it considers whether to join Trump in requesting a preliminary injunction. The case raises significant constitutional issues that the department is reviewing, according to the motion.

Justice Department policy says a sitting president cannot be indicted. Trump’s lawsuit goes further, saying he cannot be subject to any criminal proceedings until out of office. “The prohibition on criminally prosecuting a sitting President cannot be circumvented by limiting the investigation to a grand-jury subpoena, or by not subpoenaing the President directly," the president’s complaint says.

Legal experts say that would be a far leap from existing precedent. In 1974, for instance, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that President Richard Nixon had to comply with a subpoena from investigators and turn over tapes of his conversations in the Oval Office.

Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress, was paid $130,000 by then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen for her silence before the 2016 election. Karen McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.

On Aug. 29, the grand jury subpoenaed Mazars, the president’s accounting firm, for tax records dating back to 2011, Vance’s office said in its motion seeking to have Trump’s lawsuit thrown out. The subpoenas are part of an effort to understand how the Trump Organization accounted for the payments to Daniels and McDougal and who was involved, the motion said.

The Trump Organization also received a grand jury subpoena in August for a range of documents related to the hush-money payments to Daniels and McDougal, the motion said. So far, the district attorney’s filing said, the Trump Organization has turned over more than 3,000 pages of documents but no tax records.

The case is the latest in a string of lawsuits by Trump seeking to block investigations into his finances as well as that of his family members and businesses. Trump has also appealed a federal court order that cleared the way for Deutsche Bank, the president’s biggest creditor, and Capital One to hand over years of financial records from Trump, his three eldest children and the president’s company to two House committees. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit has heard arguments in that case but not ruled.

Last week, a federal judge sided with Trump campaign and blocked a new California law requiring presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns to run in the state’s March 2020 primaries.

Trump’s personal lawyers and Justice Department attorneys are defending him against three other lawsuits alleging that the Trump Organization’s business practices violate anti-corruption clauses of the Constitution.

