Peloton found its niche making souped-up cycles and treadmills with touch screens that can live-stream fitness classes for a monthly fee. But it doesn’t view itself as a fitness company, regulatory filings show. Rather, it’s a tech, media, software, retail, apparel and “social connection” company.

Whichever label it wears, its public offering Thursday follows a familiar checklist on this year’s IPO circuit: big name, explosive growth, massive losses.

Peloton began trading Thursday at $27 a share — nearly 7 percent less than it was priced. The company was shooting for $29 — the high end of its range.

Peloton’s public debut marks a first for fitness-tech companies, analysts say, and comes amid a string of underachieving unicorn IPOs. Uber and Lyft have seen their share prices fall 30 percent or more since going public.

Peloton says it has sold 577,000 machines, nearly all of them in the U.S., and has 1.4 million members who pay a monthly fee. Though revenue surged past $900 million in fiscal 2019, it has amassed more than $500 million in losses since its launch in 2012.

“When you look at Peloton, given the subscription models and what’s realized by many as the ‘Netflix of fitness,’ it’s one that is important for the IPO market to see how this performs,” said Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities. “Right now with business models like these, there needs to be a path to profitability.”

Peloton has minted a kind of cult following, thanks to the convenience of logging into a group exercise class from a home, office and anywhere else. Live and on-demand instructors yell at riders to keep pushing, their playlists blaring in the background. The classes, in turn, take out many of the physical and mental hurdles of working out alone or at home — and strip away the need to get to an actual gym or studio.

(Peloton also has paid out $50 million in royalties for its music, TechCrunch reported, and is up against at least $300 million in lawsuits for copyright infringement.)

On Thursday morning, Peloton co-founder and chief executive John Foley said on CNBC that he expects the company to be profitable by 2023. And he characterized Peloton’s current approach as “disciplined investing.” The company is currently pushing to grow its treadmill business and expand in Europe, Foley said.

“We are in investment mode,” Foley told CNBC. “We are prioritizing growth over profitability right now.”

In filing for its IPO, Peloton dubbed itself as a tech, media, software, retail and apparel company, as well as one that fosters social connections. Foley recently said that “Peloton sells happiness.”

In another CNBC interview, this one conducted on a Peloton bike, Foley said that the company aims to get the price of its machines down to “make sure that tens of millions of people around the globe” can afford the equipment. The bikes currently cost roughly $2,000, and the treadmills come with a ticket price of roughly $4,000. Users also have to pay for monthly subscriptions, which come in around $20 or $40, depending on the plan.

Concerns about a possible recession are also behind Peloton’s thinking, Foley said, in addition to how other IPOs have performed in 2019.

“Investors are going to have to sharpen their own pencils and figure out how to value us on their own,” Foley told CNBC.

For now, Ives said the IPO could use “some good news."

“There’s a healthy appetite for a strong business model,” he said, “and subscription-revenue generated companies that fit the bill.”