But while still on probation, in 2016, JPMorgan Chase paid $72 million to settle charges for an alleged corrupt hiring scheme in China and entered into another non-prosecution agreement.

The bank’s winding road through the legal system reflects a shift in corporation prosecutions that began during the Clinton administration and has picked up steam, according to a report by Public Citizen. Since 1992, the Justice Department has entered 535 deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements with corporations, the progressive consumer advocacy group found. About 15 percent of those agreements went to companies that had already struck similar deals with federal prosecutors, the group found. Twelve companies were still on corporate probation when they signed another deferred prosecution or non-prosecution agreement.

The giant German financier Deutsche Bank; Pfizer; HSBC; and Standard Charter have all entered into multiple deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements with the Justice Department, according to Public Citizen’s research.

“When penalties for corporate violations are weak, corporate crime is not deterred — it’s emboldened. And when corporate crime is emboldened, we all pay the price,” said Rick Claypool, Public Citizen’s research director, and author of the report.

JPMorgan Chase said in a statement, “We continually strengthen our control functions, and we dedicate approximately one in five of our employees to these critical efforts.”

Deutsche Bank, Standard Charter and HSBC declined to comment. Pfizer didn’t immediately provide a comment on the report.

A Justice Department spokesperson could not be reached for comment on this story.

This comes at a time when the Trump administration is prosecuting fewer white-collar crimes. The number of cases brought against corporations fell to 99 last year compared with 181 in 2015, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Most were against small companies, 62.9 percent employed fewer than 50 workers, the report found.

The Justice Department has also begun emphasizing ways companies can avoid harsh penalties, including announcing that those that invest in compliance programs would be rewarded. Then-deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein also announced a policy last year discouraging prosecutors from “piling on” corporations by imposing multiple penalties for the same misconduct.

Determining how to best punish corporations “is a tough problem,” said Ellen Podgor, a Stetson University law professor who analyzes white-collar crime. “How do you get corporations in line, how do you stop them from misconduct?” she said.

Over the past few decades, Republican and Democratic administrations have increasingly leaned on deferred prosecution agreements, which must be approved by a judge, and non-prosecution agreements, which don’t need court approval, to settle allegations against a corporation, legal experts say.

Before the mid-1990s, prosecutors most often used deferred prosecution agreements against individuals rather than corporations, said Nicolas Bourtin, a former federal prosecutor and managing partner at Sullivan & Cromwell’s criminal defense and investigations group. In those cases, the charges were suspended, and if the individual stayed out of trouble and showed remorse, dropped, he said. They work largely the same for corporations.

“At the end, the government moves to dismiss, and it’s the functional equivalent of never being charged,” said Bourtin.

Critics have argued that the agreements have allowed corporations to escape the harsh penalties they deserve, including being forced to plead guilty in court. A guilty plea can come with a steeper cost, including reputation damage and, in some industries, being barred from receiving government contracts, they say.

The difference is largely symbolic, said Bourtin from Sullivan & Cromwell. “With a guilty plea the company is branded a felon and has to deal with regulatory consequences that can be very damaging,” he said.

Deferred prosecution and non prosecution agreements are already onerous and often come with high penalties, corporate defense attorneys say. Companies may be required to make governance changes, enhance compliance systems or hire a court-approved monitor. If they violate the terms of the agreements, the government could move to prosecute for the criminal conduct it has already acknowledged as part of the agreement, defense attorneys say.

But Clayton, of Public Citizen, said that doesn’t address the problem of repeat offenders who secure multiple agreements but continue to violate the law. “The extraordinary scale at which major corporations operate means their crimes can cause extraordinary harm,” he said. “And when they do, they should not enjoy the privilege of extraordinary lenience.”

Repeat offenders should face escalating fines and consequences, said Podgor of Stetson University. “You have to make the fine so that the cost to the company is not worth” the bad behavior, she said.

But Bourtin said simply having multiple deferred prosecution or non-prosecution agreements doesn’t mean a corporation hasn’t learned its lesson. A company can be found criminally liable for the conduct of just one employee, and the agreements may reflect different types of criminal behavior by employees in separate divisions in far-flung parts of world, he said.

“Recidivism is a concept that doesn’t apply to companies very well,” Bourtin said.