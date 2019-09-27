

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck in "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures)

A week before ‘Joker’ hits the big screen, movie theaters around the country are banning masks and costumes at screenings in the name of security amid fears of violence hanging over the film’s release.

Landmark Theaters, a Los Angeles-based chain with more than 50 venues nationwide, told Reuters that although it wants customers to appreciate the film, “no masks, painted faces or costumes" will be allowed in its theaters. Earlier this week, AMC, the biggest movie-theater chain in the country, reminded customers that it while it does permit costumes, it will not allow theatergoers to obscure their faces.

"Guests are welcome to come dressed in costume, but we do not permit masks, face paint or any object that conceals the face,” the Kansas-based chain said in a widely reported statement this week. “AMC does not permit weapons or items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the moviegoing experience.”

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” has been both heralded and heavily criticized for its in-depth portrayal of a failing clown who unravels, becoming a mass murderer and a sort of dark folk hero. Some see it as a close examination of the forces that can push a person to commit such atrocities; others say it merely glorifies and lionizes the ubiquitous mass violence perpetrated by alienated white men.

In 2012, a gunman murdered 12 people and injured 70 more at a crowded screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Col., where many audience members were in costume. The Century 16 Theater where the attack occurred will not be screening “Joker," and earlier this week, relatives of the massacre’s victims raised concerns about the film in a letter to Warner Bros., the studio behind the film. The letter called on the studio to stop supporting political candidates who accept money from the National Rifle Association and to lobby for gun reform.

In response, the studio extended its sympathy to victims of gun violence and said it had recently joined the call for bipartisan gun-reform legislation, while asserting that “Joker” was in no way an “endorsement of real-world violence of any kind.”

“At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues,” the studio said in a statement. “It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero."

But for those who would see the Joker as an inspiring figure, the film’s intent is unlikely to matter. In an interview with the Telegraph, Phoenix walked out and spent nearly an hour consulting with a Warner Bros. press officer after being pressed about whether the film could inspire real-world acts of violence. When he returned, Phoenix said he’d panicked because he hadn’t considered the question before. During the rest of the interview, which has since gone viral, he never explicitly answered the question.

The FBI has told local law-enforcement agencies to watch out for troubling online posts related to the movie. And earlier this week, the military warned service members about the possibility of a mass shooting at “Joker” screenings after intelligence officials found troubling posts from “incels” or “involuntary celibates,” whose beliefs have come up in several mass killings.

In a memo Monday that circulated on social media, senior officials in the Army’s criminal investigation division sounded the alarm about “disturbing and very specific chatter” on the dark web “regarding the targeting of an unknown movie theater during the Joker release." The original information came from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Christopher Grey, chief of public affairs for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, told the AP that officials are “not aware of any information indicating a specific, credible threat to a particular location or venue.”