In a statement, Scharf said he was energized by the new position at Wells Fargo, an institution “which is important to our financial system and in the midst of fundamental change. I have deep respect for all the work that has taken place to transform Wells Fargo.”

Before his role at BNY Mellon, Scharf was the CEO of Visa. Before that, he was managing director of One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co. He also served as CEO of Retail Financial Services at JP Morgan Chase and Chief Executive Officer of the retail division of Bank One Corp.

Allen Parker, Wells Fargo’s general counsel, had stepped in as interim CEO after Sloan resigned. Parker will remain in that role under Scharf’s appointment becomes effective on Oct. 21.

Sloan’s appeals on behalf of Wells Fargo included apologizing for the opening of millions of fraudulent accounts on behalf of customers without their consent, as well as mistakenly foreclosing on hundreds of clients and repossessing cars belonging to thousands of others. The apology tour often fell short of swaying skeptics.

Wells Fargo has paid billions of dollars in fines over the past few years, including a $1 billion fine from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The Federal Reserve also blocked the bank’s ability to expand in an unprecedented move.

In March, Wells Fargo disclosed in a regulatory filing that Sloan had received $18.4 million in compensation in 2018 — a roughly 5 percent increase from 2017. Sloan had collected more than $150 million in compensation since 2011 according to Equilar, a data firm that measures executive compensation. His retirement package included outstanding stock worth more than $24 million, Wells Fargo said in March.

“It has become apparent to me that our ability to successfully move Wells Fargo forward from here will benefit from a new CEO and fresh perspectives,” Sloan said in a statement at the time.

Sloan told investors after the announcement that he decided to step down and that he wasn’t pressured to do so by regulators or the company’s board. That same month, Sloan sat before a House committee that said he had fallen short on correcting the bank’s tarnished history. Sloan responded saying that Wells Fargo had revamped its board, increased its charitable giving and was placing less of an emphasis on sales goals.

This story will be updated.

