Collins is scheduled to change his pleas Tuesday afternoon in a Manhattan federal court. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Collins had called the charges against him “meritless” and ran for re-election. He represents New York’s 27th Congressional District, which encompasses suburban and rural areas stretching east of the Buffalo metropolitan area, since 2013.

Collins won re-election in the Buffalo-area 27th Congressional District last year after initially suspending his campaign, then reversing that decision despite pressure from Republicans to step aside and allow another GOP candidate on the ballot. Collins was sworn in for a fourth term in January but was not seated on any House committees pending resolution of his indictment.

Several candidates have already announced campaigns to challenge Collins in 2020, including GOP state sens. Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt as well as Democratic attorney Nate McMurray, who came about 1,000 votes shy of unseating Collins last year. Should Collins resign, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) would set a special election for the coming months.

Despite Collins’s close re-election race, the 27th District is considered reliably Republican -- President Trump won it by 24 points in 2016.

