Rep. Chris Collins, President Trump’s first congressional supporter, is expected to plead guilty to insider trading charges on Tuesday, following charges last year that New York Republican schemed with his son to avoid significant losses on a biotechnology investment.

Collins was at a congressional picnic at the White House when he learned that Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotechnology company, had received bad news about an important drug trial, according to charges filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Collins frantically attempted to reach his son, Cameron Collins, whom he tipped off to the confidential corporate information days before it would be made public, prosecutors alleged. Cameron Collins and several others used the information to avoid more than $700,000 in losses.

Collins is scheduled to change his pleas Tuesday afternoon in a Manhattan federal court. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Collins had called the charges against him “meritless” and ran for re-election. He represents New York’s 27th Congressional District, which encompasses suburban and rural areas stretching east of the Buffalo metropolitan area, since 2013.

Collins won re-election in the Buffalo-area 27th Congressional District last year after initially suspending his campaign, then reversing that decision despite pressure from Republicans to step aside and allow another GOP candidate on the ballot. Collins was sworn in for a fourth term in January but was not seated on any House committees pending resolution of his indictment.

Several candidates have already announced campaigns to challenge Collins in 2020, including GOP state sens. Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt as well as Democratic attorney Nate McMurray, who came about 1,000 votes shy of unseating Collins last year. Should Collins resign, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) would set a special election for the coming months.

Despite Collins’s close re-election race, the 27th District is considered reliably Republican -- President Trump won it by 24 points in 2016.

