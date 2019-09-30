Columnist

When it comes to your money, be careful who you listen to. Taking advice from an uninformed person can cost you dearly.

For example, I received this question from a reader recently:

“I am 60 years old. A friend told me I could use 401(k) or IRA money to pay off my mortgage without being taxed. They told me I would be taxed later, if I sell the home. Is this true? Can you tell me whether I can use retirement account funds to pay off a mortgage, or even pay down a mortgage, without incurring income taxes for the withdrawal?”

I knew the answer to the question, but just to be sure, I checked with the IRS and several certified public accountants who are members of the American Institute of CPAs’ Personal Financial Planning Executive Committee.

In case you aren’t sure, with a traditional 401(k), income taxes on contributions and earnings are deferred. Taxes are due on contributions and earnings when the money is withdrawn. There is a 10 percent penalty if you take out the money too soon — before you reach age 59½.

Depending on your income, contributions to a traditional IRA may be deductible from your taxable income. You don’t pay income taxes on IRA earnings until you withdraw the money. With a Roth 401(k), your contributions are made after taxes, so there are no income taxes due when you withdraw your money.

So, about that possible tax loophole. Here’s what Eric Smith, a spokesman for the IRS, had to say about a possible loophole for using tax-advantaged money to pay off a mortgage.

“I can’t think of any situation where that might be the case, especially for regular 401(k)s and traditional IRAs,” Smith said. “There are relief provisions for the 10 percent additional tax, but because she indicates she’s beyond the age 59.5 threshold, that wouldn’t be a problem anyway. Of course, the situation is quite different for distributions from a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k), but even then, there wouldn’t be anything special about using the distribution to pay off a mortgage.”

As for the CPAs, here’s what they said.

Julie Welch, a CPA based in Leawood, Kan., and a member of the AICPA who specializes in personal financial planning, said: “That advice is incorrect. While you would not incur a penalty for early distribution of the funds from an IRA or 401(k) since you are over age 59½, any distributions you take and use to pay off a mortgage would be income to you and subject to tax. If you already withdrew the money from your IRA, you generally have 60 days to put the money back into an IRA without being taxed on the withdrawal — as long as you have not used this rollover treatment during the previous 365 days.”

Michael Landsberg, a CPA based in Atlanta who also specializes in personal financial planning: “I’m not familiar with any rule that specifically defers taxation of retirement account withdrawals when used for paying off a mortgage. There is a special provision for first-time home buyers under age 59.5 to use IRA money and avoid the 10 percent early withdrawal penalty, but that doesn’t apply here. Using retirement account funds to pay off (or pay down) a mortgage balance depends on personal facts and circumstances. One potentially compelling reason would be a homeowner who simply wants to be debt-free while in retirement. Another more in-depth scenario would be a homeowner who’s not only in a low income tax bracket but will also be taking the standard deduction each year. If that person is paying interest on a 4.5 percent mortgage without receiving any direct tax benefits, then it could certainly make sense to withdraw money from an IRA and pay off the mortgage. However, the withdrawal will be taxed as ordinary income, so that would need to be considered as part of the analysis. Generally speaking, though, keeping retirement money intact for later in life while enjoying tax-deferred growth is a prudent strategy.”

Dave Cherill, a CPA based in New York: “Taking funds from retirement assets to pay down or eliminate a mortgage may make sense from a cash flow perspective for taxpayers on a monthly basis, especially during the early years of a mortgage when higher interest amounts would otherwise need to be paid. But people often overlook the income tax impact of taking a distribution since 401(k) assets are taxed at ordinary rates. You can’t avoid (or delay) the tax impact once the distribution is taken and the funds are used."

I know it’s a painful tax bill to pay when it comes time to withdraw money from your retirement account. But be sure to consult a professional before taking advice off the street.

Last week’s newsletter focused on a question about retirement assets and whether the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) insures the money.

Read: Your retirement money may not be as safe as you think

It’s important to understand that the FDIC insures deposits only such as insured money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). It does not insure securities, mutual funds or similar types of investments that banks and thrift institutions may offer.

I asked readers if they understood what protections there are for their investment assets.

Karen of Burke, Va., wrote, “I received conflicting information regarding my credit union accounts and how much of my money is protected. Are the examples you gave for FDIC insured accounts applicable to an NCUA credit union?”

The National Credit Union Administration is an independent agency that administers the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF), which insures credit union members’ deposits in federally insured credit unions up to $250,000.

To find out how much of your money is insured, use the NCUA Share Insurance Estimator to calculate your coverage. You may also find it helpful to watch NCUA’s YouTube video for an overview of how much of your money is insured.

NCUA does not insure money invested in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, life insurance policies, annuities or municipal securities, even if these investment or insurance products are sold at a federally insured credit union.

Nancy Winchester of Maryland said she recently consolidated her retirement accounts at one financial services company.

“But I really struggled with whether all the money should be with one firm,” she wrote. “I did this because it was just simpler for me to track my assets if they were in one place. But now I'm feeling worried.”

Beth from Florida is concerned, too. “It’s not much, but it’s $360,000 in my 401 (k). I have just retired and now I’m freaking out that it could disappear.”

Generally speaking, you don’t need to be worried about the safety of your retirement funds. If your brokerage firm fails, the Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC) may step in to help recover loss assets.

SIPC protects investors against the loss of their cash and securities such as stocks and bonds held by a SIPC-member brokerage firm. But there’s a protection limit of $500,000, which includes a $250,000 limit for cash.

