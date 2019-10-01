Markle, 38, was best known for her six-year stint playing Rachel Zane on the legal drama “Suits.” She also had roles in the films “Get Him to the Greek,” “Remember Me” and “Horrible Bosses.” And she wrote a popular lifestyle blog, “The Tig,” which covered fashion, food, travel and profiles of inspirational women.

She retired from acting and closed down her website to focus on royal duties before her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. The two were given the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen of England. She gave birth to their first child, Archie, in May 2019.

Officials at Bienstock Group, which is listing the property, did not return phone calls seeking answers on whether Markle and Engelson owned or rented the house. A property records search did not turn up documents indicating that they owned it.

The 2,262-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was built in 1924 but has had numerous upgrades, including a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting in nearly every room and modern sliding windows that provide better insulation.

The living room has a working fireplace, wide-plank wood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. A smaller living room can be used for a more intimate gathering space.

The dining room is slightly separated from the main living room but still has an open, airy feel. Double doors open to a covered patio off the dining area. The patio has vintage brickwork that has been painted gray.

The long kitchen has room for a table and a few chairs, with plenty of windows looking out onto the patio.

All the windows in the home have decorative ironwork on the exterior, which provides an additional layer of security without sacrificing natural light.

The upstairs landing has built-in storage space and ample room for displaying artwork.

A bathroom attached to the main bedroom still retains its 1920s character with gilded mirrors and herringbone wall tile.

Behind the house is a grass-filled yard with a low cement wall lining the perimeter.

