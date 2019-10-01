

The World Trade Organization said world merchandise trade volumes are now only expected to rise by 1.2 percent this year — markedly slower than the 2.6 percent growth forecast in April. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

The World Trade Organization has downgraded its forecast for global trade growth for this year and next as the repercussions of the U.S.-China trade war and a broader economic slowdown continue to play out.

On Tuesday, the WTO said world merchandise trade volume is now expected to rise 1.2 percent in 2019 — markedly slower than the 2.6 percent forecast in April. For 2020, the forecast calls for 2.7 percent growth instead of 3 percent.

The revised projections come less than two weeks after President Trump called China a “threat to the world” and said there was little urgency for an interim trade agreement. On Sept. 20, he told reporters he was under no pressure to reach a deal with China before the 2020 election, despite his early insistence that China was eager to return to the negotiation table. Last month, Trump said the U.S. had reached a trade deal with Japan, though terms of the deal were scarce.

The year-long dispute between the United States and China has compelled U.S. businesses to scale back on investing amid the uncertainty wrought by Trump’s at-times contradictory trade policies. He often points to a strong domestic economy as his best argument for reelection, but there have been signs of an economic slowdown. Wall Street is frequently jolted by Trump’s sudden pronouncements. Manufacturing is in a slump, and hiring cooled in August.

“The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging but not unexpected,” WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement. “Beyond their direct effects, trade conflicts heighten uncertainty … Job creation may also be hampered as firms employ fewer workers to produce goods and services for export.”

The WTO emphasized that the “high degree of uncertainty” surrounding global trade affects the organization’s projections. Figures could worsen if trade tensions escalate, or the numbers could improve if the sparring abates.

The WTO further warned that additional rounds of tariffs — and retaliation against those levies — “could produce a destructive cycle of recrimination.” Constantly shifting monetary and fiscal policy could destabilize volatile financial markets. A sharper slowdown of the global economy could produce an even larger downturn in trade. And complications from Brexit could have ripple effects throughout Europe, the WTO said.

At the heart of the White House’s trade war with China are escalating tariffs placed on Chinese imports. The White House has imposed tariffs on more than $250 billion in Chinese goods, with higher tariffs set to go into effect before the end of the year. Despite the fact that the tariffs are spiking costs on a range of products, Trump claims that they are crucial to disrupting the Chinese supply chain and recalibrate the economic ties between Washington and Beijing.

“The multilateral trading system remains the most important global forum for settling differences and providing solutions for the challenges of the 21st century global economy,” Azevedo said.