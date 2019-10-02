The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes also saw steep declines.

Still, a new report Wednesday from ADP and Moody’s Analytics found that the private sector created more jobs than expected in September, even while the pace slowed alongside concerns of a tight labor market.

Companies hired 135,000 more workers in September, according to the jobs report, topping the 125,000 that economists surveyed by the Dow Jones had expected. But the September figure was the slowest since June and brought the 2019 monthly average down to 145,000 — markedly down from the 214,000 for the same period last year. The September numbers were also down from August’s 157,000 hires.

“Businesses have turned more cautious in their hiring,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s, said in a statement. “Small businesses have become especially hesitant. If businesses pull back any further, unemployment will begin to rise.”

Tuesday’s manufacturing news erased hopes of a quick turnaround for the industry and bruised President Trump’s vows to revive American blue-collar jobs. Manufacturing fell into a technical recession in the first half of the year, and the latest ISM data suggests that situation is only growing more grave.

Meanwhile, economists are growing more concerned that the slump in manufacturing could have ripple effects for the rest of the U.S. economy, even as some industries are already feeling the sting of Trump’s trade war. Hiring cooled in August, and Wall Street is frequently riled by Trump’s sudden pronouncements around global trade.

“There is no end in sight to this slowdown, the recession risk is real,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities, in an email to clients on Tuesday.

The European markets were on a downturn, with the FTSE down 180 points, or 2.5 percent, and the DAX down 215 points, or 1.75 percent. The S&P 500 was also 30 points in the red.

Also on Tuesday, the World Trade Organization downgraded its forecast for global trade growth for this year and next. The U.S.-China trade war and a global economic slowdown spurred economists to project that world merchandise trade volume is expected to rise 1.2 percent in 2019 — markedly slower than the 2.6 percent forecast in April. For 2020, the forecast estimates 2.7 percent growth instead of 3 percent.

The cut forecast came mere weeks after Trump called China a “threat to the world” and said there was little urgency for an interim trade agreement. On Sept. 20, he told reporters he was under no pressure to reach a deal with China before the 2020 election, despite his early insistence that China was eager to return to the negotiation table.

