A focus of the fight is the mandatory audit program that the Internal Revenue Service conducts on the president’s and vice president’s tax returns.

As the fight has intensified, an IRS whistleblower in July filed a complaint with lawmakers, and relayed concerns that at least one Treasury Department official attempted to interfere in that audit process.

On Monday, Neal sent a letter to Richard Delmar, Treasury’s acting inspector general, and asked for an investigation.

“I want to be assured that Treasury, including the [IRS], is enforcing the law in a fair and impartial manner and no one is endeavoring to intimidate or impede government officials and employees carrying out their duties,” Neal wrote in the letter.

Asked if the investigation encompassed the whistleblower complaint, Delmar in a brief interview referred instead to Neal’s letter and said the investigation would focus on matters the lawmaker raised.

The Treasury Department has two inspector generals. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, a separate office, has declined to comment on whether they have opened an investigation into the whistleblower’s complaint.

