The National Retail Federation warned Thursday that economic uncertainty, new tariffs and fluctuations in the stock market could derail Americans’ spending plans in the run-up to the holidays.

AD

And economists point to other signs, including a manufacturing recession as affecting employers as they struggle to find workers in a tight jobs market.

AD

Some other sectors performed much better, however, as health care and business services added more than 70,000 jobs combined.

President Trump is trying to focus part of his 2020 reelection campaign on the strength of the economy, and he immediately cheered a part of the jobs report that noted how the unemployment rate had fallen despite other weak data.

Breaking News: Unemployment Rate, at 3.5%, drops to a 50 YEAR LOW. Wow America, lets impeach your President (even though he did nothing wrong!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

Wage growth also appeared to have stalled a bit, rising just 2.9 percent in the past 12 months. As the unemployment rate has fallen to historic lows, economists have watched wage data closely to see if a tight labor market would eventually lead to higher income levels.

AD

But a prime focus, both for business leaders and political leaders, continues to be the slump in manufacturing.

September was the worst month for U.S. manufacturing since June 2009, according to a closely watched industry index. And concerns have grown that the manufacturing contraction could spill over into other industries. Economists have begun warning about a significant risk of a recession.

Trump is heading into reelection with a deep manufacturing recession

Monthly job growth averaged 223,000 in 2018 but has fallen this year to 161,000. The economy is a subject of particularly intense scrutiny heading into an election year.

Heather Long contributed to this report.

AD