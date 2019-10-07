During a recent online chat a reader wanted advice on cutting back from retirement saving to have more flexibility.

Some background: He’s 35 (no age given for the wife). He and his wife have a mortgage and some student loans, which may be forgiven soon. They max out their workplace retirement accounts.

Their dilemma: “We have enough money saved in our retirement accounts that if the investments continue to perform as their class has historically (7 percent for stocks) we already have enough saved for retirement 30 years out,” the husband wrote. “I’m contemplating lowering our retirement contributions to receive the match and instead put the money toward non-retirement equity accounts so we have some additional flexibility financially. Definitely not planning on stopping contributing and spending [instead], only trying to optimize our flexibility. What do you ?”

I’d like to address the student loans first. Until I was absolutely sure the loans would be forgiven, I wouldn’t pull back on the retirement contributions just yet to invest, particularly if he’s counting on the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program.

Under PSLF, the remaining balance of a borrower’s debt is forgiven after 120 qualifying monthly payments. However, many borrowers have discovered they hadn’t been on track for loan forgiveness for various reasons such as not being in the right repayment program. The program has a lot of issues.

Now about that market return. That too isn’t a sure thing. What if the funds fall short of the expected 7 percent return? Keep in mind past performance is no guarantee of future results. And don’t forget: fees impact returns.

And about feeling you’ll have “enough.” A lot of things can smash right through that optimism, with health care cost being a big drain in retirement.

A study by West Health and Gallup released in April found that seniors withdrew an estimated $22 billion from their long-term savings for health-care-related expenses over the previous 12 months. Ninety-two percent of those 65 or older feel health care costs will stay the same or get worse, Gallup said.

“The ‘golden years American seniors anticipate enjoying may require actual gold, or the dollar equivalent, to pay for rising health care costs,” according to a Gallup blog.

There’s also long-term care costs to consider.

So, what would I do? I would continue maxing out the retirement accounts. However, I do agree that it’s a good idea to have funds that are restricted by some tax rules.

If you can, try to find places in your budget to cut so that you can contribute to an after-tax investment account. If you need the money in five years or less, I wouldn’t invest it. There’s not enough time to weather market volatility. But if you’d like to invest to say, save for a car down the road, or make major home improvements, investing outside of a retirement fund is a good idea.

Pam Evans of Norwalk, CA wrote: “I retired at 72 after working 54 years. My boss and I had a disagreement after my working there for 13 years, so I walked off the job on a Thursday afternoon. I was able to do that because I had paid off my house two years earlier using my Social Security payments. I’ve been retired for two and half years and I am loving it. I read two, three, four books a week, belong to a book club, walk my dog twice a day, and watch classic or foreign movies on TV. My social security and a small IRA pay the bills. I find I don’t want to report to anyone else ever again."

