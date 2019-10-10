The vice premier met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday morning.

Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

China is ready to “promote positive progress” in trade talks with the United States, Beijing’s top negotiator was reported as saying Thursday.

“The Chinese side came with great sincerity, willing to conduct serious exchanges with the United States on issues of common concern, such as the trade balance, market access and investor protection, to promote positive progress in the negotiations,” He said during a meeting Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The vice premier reportedly made the remark in a meeting with Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, Myron Brilliant of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and new managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

The talks appeared to be in jeopardy after the South China Morning Post reported that little had come from deputy-level talks earlier in the week, and that higher-level talks involving the vice premier had been cut to one day.

But U.S. stocks rebounded after a White House spokesperson said it was unaware of any changes. A senior administration official told CNBC that He was still slated to participate in two days of deliberations and leave Friday evening as scheduled.

Late Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration was considering a suspension of the Oct. 15 tariff increase in exchange for a currency pact with Beijing. Next week, the U.S. plans to raise levies to 30 percent from 25 percent on about $250 billion of Chinese imports. More duties are slated to take effect in mid-December.

Meanwhile, ongoing protests in Hong Kong have cast a shadow on the trade negotiations. China has lashed out at Western businesses — from Tiffany & Co. to video-game giant Blizzard Entertainment — in a fierce attempt to quell support for the pro-democracy protests. The National Basketball Association found itself at the center of the tensions after the general manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted in support of the protests on Sunday. The NBA later put out a statement saying it recognized that the tweet “offended so many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable."

On Wednesday, Trump declined to criticize China for pressuring the NBA to renounce a large executive’s support for the demonstrations. But he also chastised league coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich, who have been critical of Trump in the past, for allegedly “pandering to China.” Trump added that the coaches “talk badly about the United States, but when it [comes to] China they don’t want to say anything bad.”

Meanwhile, Apple on Wednesday said it would remove an app that was used by Hong Kong protesters to track police. Apple said it learned the app had been “used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents” in Hong Kong.

But the app’s developers said there had been no evidence that the app had been used in a way that threatened public safety. The developers said Apple had made “a political decision to suppress freedom.”

Asked about the negotiations on Wednesday, Trump said he thought a deal was in reach but that any resolution must be better for the U.S. than for China.

“This has to be a better deal from our standpoint. I think they fully understand it,” Trump said. “I think China has a lot of respect for me, for our country, for what we are doing. I think they can’t believe what they have gotten away with for so long.”

Anna Fifield contributed to this report.

