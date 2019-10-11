U.S. stocks ended a three-week losing streak, with the benchmark index climbing to within 2 percent of a record as high-level talks in Washington yielded the outlines of a partial accord in the U.S.-China trade war.

After being roiled by trade headlines earlier in the week, the S&P 500 extended a three-day advance on Friday as President Trump met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House. After the sit-down, Trump said the two sides had reached a “phase one” agreement to end the conflict. While there was no deal in writing, the president said one could be signed next month.

The S&P 500 ended the week with a 0.6 percent gain. The Dow Jones industrial average increased 0.9 percent to 26,816. The Nasdaq composite index rose 0.9 percent.

Trump’s meeting with China’s lead negotiator came after both sides signaled progress in reaching at least a partial deal for a temporary truce on tariffs. Markets were jolted earlier in the week as China said it strongly opposed a U.S. move to blacklist some of its technology firms and Bloomberg News reported the White House was holding discussions about restricting capital flows to the Asian nation. Reports of a potential breakthrough on Brexit have also allayed some worries about global trade.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills on Tuesday.