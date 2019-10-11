Friday’s implied markets open followed Thursday’s meetings between Robert E. Lighthizer, the president’s trade chief, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with a team from Beijing headed by Chinese Vice Premier Liu. People familiar with the talks told The Post on Thursday that the Chinese delegation, which included the country’s central bank chief and a hard-line commerce minister, brought a proposal for an “early harvest” accord.

For his part, Trump told reporters on Thursday that the talks were “going really, really well,” adding: “They’re basically wrapping it up.”

Earlier in the day, Trump had tweeted that he would meet with Liu at the White House on Friday.

“Big day of negotiations with China,” he tweeted. “They want to make a deal, but do I?”

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped 2 percent overnight. Reuters reported that an Iranian-owned oil tanker had been struck, likely by missiles, in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s coast on Friday. The incident had yet to be independently confirmed but was circulating in Iranian media, sometimes with contradictory information. Still, such an incident would likely escalate already-heated tensions between the Iran and Saudi Arabia and become the latest flash point involving oil tankers in the Gulf.

The preliminary reading for October consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan was also set to be released on Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect sentiment to fall to 92 from 93.2 at the end of September.

American consumers, often cited as holding up the global economy, are growing increasingly anxious about the trade war with China. The last survey showed a near-record number of consumers citing trade policies as a drag weighing on the economy.

