

A computer screen displays the portraits of the laureates of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences. From left are Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. (Jonathan Nackstrand/Afp Via Getty Images)

Three economists were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday morning for their “experimental approach” to solving global poverty.

The winners are Abhijit Banerjee, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; economist Esther Duflo, who also teaches at MIT; and Michael Kremer, an economist at Harvard University.

Duflo, 46, is only the second woman and the youngest person ever to be awarded the prize in economic sciences.

Talking to the media about an hour after receiving the news, Duflo said: “It was incredibly humbling, to tell you the truth … The three of us stand for hundreds of researchers” who work on global poverty.

The Nobel committee credits the researchers with breaking down large questions about poverty into smaller research questions, such as the best interventions for improving child health, and using field experiments to solve them.

In the 1990s, Kremer launched a number of field experiments in western Kenya to improve educational results. Banerjee and Duflo later performed similar studies, building research methods that “now entirely dominate” development economics, according to the Nobel committee.

Those efforts helped inspire school tutoring programs that have benefited more than 5 million Indian children, for instance, as well as preventive health care subsidies in a number of countries, the committee said.

“In just two decades their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research,” the Nobel Prize committee said on Twitter.

Asked by a reporter what she would do with the winnings, Duflo said she as a child read about how the first female to win a Nobel Prize, Marie Curie, used her money to buy a gram of the element radium.

“I guess we’ll talk between the three of us and figure out what is our gram of radium,” Duflo said.