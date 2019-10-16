“The number one priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve” UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement.
The strike began on Sept. 16 after the contract lapsed between the union and GM. Workers said they were fighting for better pay and benefits - and to end a tiered wage system that saw workers being paid different amounts for the same types of work for years. The company’s increased use of temporary workers was also an issue in the negotiations. GM said it wanted to keep pace with foreign automakers in the US, whose workforces are not unionized and therefore cost the companies less.
The strike, the longest at GM since the 1970s, was one of the most high profile private sector strikes in years. Its economic affects has begun to reverberate throughout the auto industry and beyond around the country.
The deal will need to be agreed upon by a council of union leaders and then ratified by its rank and file members.