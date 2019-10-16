The strike began on Sept. 16 after the contract lapsed between the union and GM. Workers said they were fighting for better pay and benefits - and to end a tiered wage system that saw workers being paid different amounts for the same types of work for years. The company’s increased use of temporary workers was also an issue in the negotiations. GM said it wanted to keep pace with foreign automakers in the US, whose workforces are not unionized and therefore cost the companies less.