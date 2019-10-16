The numbers suggest that relatively few people are canceling Netflix so far, despite the availability of the services from Apple and Disney.

“Many are focused on the ‘streaming wars’ but we’ve been competing with streamers (Amazon, YouTube, Hulu) as well as linear TV for over a decade,” Netflix said in an investor letter, adding “With so many firms now looking to provide premium video content to consumers, it’s a great time to be a creator of content.”

·Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.47, above the $1.04 Wall Street expected, while revenue of $5.24 billion was basically in line with projections of $5.25 billion.

Investors liked the results, sending Netflix’s stock up 8 percent in afterhours trading to $307 per share. The company had previously seen a loss of some 20 percent in share price over the past three months.

Wednesday’s numbers are especially significant because they come three months after the first-ever drop in domestic Netflix subscribers since the company began its explosive growth earlier this decade. In the second quarter of this year, U.S. totals went down by 126,000 instead of rising. International adds at the time also were much lower than expected — 2.8 million, two million fewer than analysts had predicted.

The company has said that the second quarter is typically more challenging than other quarters, a contention recent years have borne out. But the third quarter is usually strong — last year saw a jump of 7 million worldwide subscribers, nearly 40 percent higher than analysts expected.

At stake in the Netflix subscriber numbers is more than just a Wall Street earnings metrics. The figure represents how consumers will get their television in the years ahead — and whether a company that in just five short years has gone from also-ran to go-to entertainment destination can maintain its influence.

Wednesday’s numbers come in a quarter in which Netflix released a new season of “Stranger Things” and picked up 27 Emmys, both of which can boost subscription totals. The company said “Stranger Things” was watched by 64 million member-households in the first month of its release. (The service has about 160 million subscribers.) It also touted the dramatic mystery “Unbelievable” as garnering 32 million households during that period. The numbers are not verified by outside sources.

But it remains to be seen what effect Netflix will feel in the weeks ahead when customers also begin paying monthly bills for Apple and Disney. Apple TV+ launches in two weeks with a slate of prestige original shows while Disney+ follows about two weeks later with a rich library of content from the likes of Marvel and Pixar. At $4.99 and $6.99, respectively, both services are priced significantly below Netflix’s standard $12.99 package.

Netflix did say it expected 7.6 million more subscribers in the fourth quarter, for a total addition of 26.7 million subscribers in 2019. That number is below the 28.6 million additional subscribers the company racked up last year — and marks a shift from Netflix’s previous expectation it would exceed that figure in 2019. Part of the reason, it said, was “new forthcoming competition.”

And matters will only get tougher for Netflix in 2020, as Warner Media’s HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock service will launch in the first half of the year. Those services will offer shows such as “Friends” and “The Office” — for years Netflix consumers’ favorites. Netflix has responded by spending $500 million dollars for “Seinfeld” and committing billions to new content for 2020.

Many analysts believe Netflix can remain in the pole position and thrive despite Disney’s new offering. But the combination of Apple, HBO Max and Peacock 's entry into the steaming market, they say, could begin to chip away at Netflix’s dominance.

Netflix sought to downplay the threat posed by the new services.

“The upcoming arrival of services like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock is increased competition, but we are all small compared to linear TV,” the company said in the letter. “While the new competitors have some great titles (especially catalog titles), none have the variety, diversity and quality of new original programming that we are producing around the world.“

It also acknowledged “some modest headwind to our near-term growth” as a result of the competition but said that in the long term “we expect we’ll continue to grow nicely given the strength of our service and the large market opportunity.”—

