“Patrik is the right person to serve as Under Armour’s next CEO,” Plank said in a news release. “As my partner during the most transformative chapter in our history, he has been exceptional in his ability to translate our brand’s vision into world-class execution by focusing on our long-term strategy and re-engineering our ecosystem through a strategic operational and cultural transformation.”

Some had been calling for a leadership change at the company, in part because troubling reports about its work culture. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that visits to strip clubs were allowed as work-related expenses. Other reports highlighted some female and minority employees who said they were disregarded when it came to promotions.

Frisk will also join Under Armour’s board and report to Plank, 47, who will ease into the role of executive chairman and brand chief. Under Armour has a market value of more than $9 billion, and shares are up nearly 14 percent since the start of the year, according to CNBC.

Plank founded the company as a college student in 1996, running it out of his grandmother’s basement, and took it public in 2005. His tenure as CEO has often been intertwined with pressing social and political issues facing Baltimore and the nation. In July, when President Trump derided the Baltimore district of former Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D) as a “rodent infested mess,” Plank defended Under Armour’s hometown of 21 years.

According to state data, Under Armour is one of Baltimore’s largest employers with nearly 1,900 workers. The company permanently moved from D.C. to Baltimore in 1998.

In response to Trump’s attacks, Plank shared a video on Instagram showing glimpses of everyday life in Baltimore, classrooms and basketball courts alike. The video made no direct mention of Trump but asked “what would happen if we rose up together?”

“We grew up in this city, made our name in this city,” the narrator says. “But there’s more we can do … The world knows better than to count us out."

Following violent protests in Charlottesville in August 2017, Plank left the White House’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, along with Merck CEO Kenneth C. Frazier and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. Many sharply criticized Trump for not explicitly condemning neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan or white nationalist groups from the start of the protests, and for stating that there was an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

“We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing,” Plank said in a statement at the time. “However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

