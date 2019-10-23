The infusion from its biggest outside investor comes as the start-up, which once had a $47 billion valuation, was on the brink of running out of money — as soon as November, by some estimates. WeWork was forced to delay its initial public offering in September after the company’s prospectus raised questions about its worth and the leadership of co-founder and then-CEO Adam Neumann.

WeWork is now valued around $7 billion, a more than 85 percent drop from its peak.

“It is not unusual for the world’s leading technology disruptors to experience growth challenges as the one WeWork just faced,” Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of Softbank, said in a news release. “Since the vision remains unchanged, SoftBank has decided to double down on the company by providing a significant capital infusion and operational support."

Neumann was ousted as chief executive last month amid allegations of self-dealing and reports of erratic and eccentric behavior that put the company at risk. Now, Neumann will leave the company he helped found in 2010 almost entirely, his exit sweetened by $1.7 billion in cash and credit from Softbank. Neumann will give up has voting rights while maintaining an unspecified stake.

Softbank’s chief operating officer, Marcelo Claure, has been appointed executive chairman of WeWork’s board of directors. The board will be expanded under Claure, the company said in a statement.

WeWork, which essentially is a real estate company that positions itself as a tech start-up, saw rapid success with its hip co-working spaces. Since 2010, it’s expanded to more than 30 countries and is one of the biggest private tenants in Manhattan, London and Washington, D.C. It claims about a third of the flexible office space market, according to data from real estate firm CBRE. Yet despite its aggressive expansion, the company has never turned a profit.

“This financing provides WeWork with the capital to fully realize its objective of being the partner of choice to our members and landlords, while at the same time providing a platform for growth and capital returns for shareholders and employees,” Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, co-chief executives of WeWork said in a news release. “We will have the flexibility to continue streamlining our assets and stabilizing the business without sacrificing our global brand and exceptional products.”

