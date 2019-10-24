I tried the duct tape trick on the broken cup holder in one of the middle seats, but the tape didn’t hold. And there are so many small dings on the van that if someone accidentally hits me, I wouldn’t be able to tell if it’s a new dent.

In the past year or so, I’ve had to fix the air conditioner and repair other parts. Now there’s a grinding noise when I turn the wheel. Could be something with the power steering, my trusted mechanic told me when I called to describe the sound. I’ll be dropping the van off soon to get that issue repaired.

Over the past two years, I’ve spent about $3,000 on repairs. But I’m okay with that. I think the van has got some more spunk and miles to go. This is the debate every time we drive the van. My husband wants to replace it. I want to keep repairing it.

When is the right time to break up with your old car?

This was the question brought up by a reader recently during my weekly online discussion: “Is there a sweet spot that tells you when it’s time to stop putting money into an old car and when to purchase a new or used one?"

Here’s the backstory on this reader’s clunker: “My last car payment was 16 months ago. Since then I’ve only had to put in $500 in repairs (about a one-month car payment). Now the vehicle is having new issues, and repairs will cost approximately $2,500. That would be six months of payments in repairs. I’m wondering if there is a point where the math finally says it’s time to stop pumping money into the old car — like once I’ve invested X dollars over X time this means I would be better off getting a new or used car.”

There is no consensus on when is the right time to cut your losses because the answer depends on so many things.

“There isn’t really a ‘sweet spot’ to determine when to stop fixing your old car, because in most cases, it will usually be less expensive to repair it and keep driving it,” says Ronald Montoya, consumer advice editor for Edmunds.com, one of my go-to websites for car reviews and pricing information.

Montoya says that before you give up on your older car, consider the total cost if you decide to buy another car.

In this reader’s case, $2,500 in repairs is expensive. But signing up for another six years of car payments will cost even more. And, that is the average length of an auto loan these days. An increasing percentage of car buyers are opting to stretch their monthly car payments far longer than the traditional four-year auto loan.

If you’re buying new car and taking out a loan you’ll incur interest charges, taxes and perhaps a higher insurance rate. If you’re borrowing for a used car the same math applies.

The annual percentage rate on new financed vehicles averaged 5.8 percent as of late summer, according to data from Edmunds.

If you can, nab a zero-percent-interest deal that will lower your cost of new ownership. But take heed, Edmunds’s latest data shows just 6.1 percent of finance deals were zero percent.

The average loan was $32,590, financed over about six years with a monthly payment of $556 after a down payment of $3,991, according to Edmunds. The average used car loan was $22,252 after a down payment of $2,655 with an annual percentage rate of 8.5 percent. The monthly payment was $412

You might opt to purchase a low-priced used car outright, but you still may face costly repairs. There is something to be said about the devil you know.

Lots of folks will make the decision to get rid of an older car just by looking at the market value of their current vehicle. For example, if the car is worth about $1,500 and a repair will cost $2,000, they’re off to the dealership.

However, as Montoya points out, replacing that car will cost you way more than the repair cost on an annual basis. Besides, if you’re keeping the car, its market value doesn’t matter. The goal is to have a functioning car, which you can have if you repair it.

There are of course other reasons besides constant repairs that may have you wanting to trade up to a new or newer/used car. Maybe you want the newer safety features available.

But if you’re not in the financial position to upgrade just yet, you need a sweet-spot rule, right?

Here’s my rule for when it’s time to let go of a car. I call it my “three-strike rule.”

The vehicle has to strand me three times in a situation that I feel unsafe or highly inconvenient — breaking down on the highway, on the way to work or to an important appointment.

Strand me three times without any warning of an issue, and I’m kicking the car to the curb. That’s my sweet spot. I can’t handle the stress of repeatedly being stranded or wondering if the car will start as I’m heading somewhere.

The key to this rule is being able to plan repairs. When I detect a problem, I call my mechanic and get the repair taken care of as soon as possible. This of course means having a car repair cash cushion, which I do and so should you. And here’s how.

Once you finish paying off your auto loan, don’t incorporate that money back into your budget. Take that monthly payment and stash it into a savings account. You can then use that money for repairs or eventually to pay cash for your next car — in 10 or 15 years.

So far, my van has stranded me only once, although it was a most inopportune time. It was last year, and I was moving my youngest child into her freshman dorm about 50 miles from our home. Thank goodness, my nephew had driven along to help unload her things. I had a ride home. I just had the van towed to my mechanic.

But, that’s strike one. Two to go.

“If the repairs start to become more frequent and the costs are hard to keep up with, or if the car leaves you stranded often, making you late to work or putting you in a potentially dangerous situation, you might want to consider another vehicle,” Montoya said.

