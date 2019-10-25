Trump’s D.C. hotel has been a center of controversy since he entered office because Trump continues to own his business, which runs properties including the hotel, leading to charges of conflict of interest. Several lawsuits have alleged that Trump is violating the Constitution’s ban on “emoluments,” or payments by foreign governments, due to visits by foreign government officials to the hotel.

The company leases the building, the Old Post Office Pavilion, from the federal government’s General Services Administration, but the terms allow for the sale of the lease under certain conditions.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the possible sale. Eric Trump told the newspaper that, “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell.”

