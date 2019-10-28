If you were planning on a major shopping trip, you would have better luck shopping in a mall in the suburbs. It wasn’t really a destination for fine dining. Most restaurants were geared toward the lunch crowd for the businesses and government employees. There were hotels for tourists and people in town for conferences. This really was not an area that was even partially residential at the time.

AD

AD

In some ways, the limited dining choices were a benefit to the locals — you had a much better chance of running into a D.C. notable or visiting celebrity.

The Capital One Arena is considered one of the driving forces that revitalized D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood and additionally gave the Washington Capitals, the Washington Wizards and the Washington Mystics a home arena. (The Mystics now play at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington.) With the Capital One Arena drawing big crowds for sporting events and concerts, this naturally caused a need in the area for more restaurants and bars.

District ChopHouse, Jaleo, Capital Grille and Hard Rock Cafe were just the beginning to the many restaurants that would follow. I remember after a long day of visiting museums with my family, our feet were throbbing and we were starving. We thought our fate was to dine at one of the many hot dog carts or have astronaut ice cream from the Air and Space Museum. We were thrilled to find the Hard Rock Cafe.

AD

AD

There are several bars — including Fado Irish Pub, Rocket Bar, Clyde’s, Bar Louie and Jackpot — that moved in to the area and added to the location’s nightlife.

There are now several more retail stores including H&M, Saks Off 5th, Macy’s and J. Crew, just to name a few. For those who don’t like to shop and need lots of help and advice on what to wear, Trunk Club is an option. They will greet you with a beverage and welcome you to a comfortable place to sit, while stylists will help find outfits that suit your lifestyle.

The Lansburgh, the Lexington at Market Square, Avalon at Gallery Place, the Newseum residences and the Woodward were constructed and developed to offer rental-home choices. The Mather Studios, the Residences at Terrell Place, the Residences at Market Square and the Pennsylvania are some of the many condo options. There are several more condos and rental apartment communities that followed, dramatically increasing the choices for homes to purchase or rent.

AD

AD

After all these years of development, downtown is now a destination for foodies, nightlife, shopping and a place that you can also call home. Studios range from $1,900 to $2,300; one-bedrooms range from $2,300 to $3,000; and two-bedrooms range from $3,300 to $5,000.

Studio condos range from $300,000 to $350,000; one-bedroom condos range from $329,000 to $815,000; two-bedroom condos range from $499,000 to $1,165,000.

Nancy Simmons Starrs is founder and president of Apartment Detectives, a D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia apartment-search service.

AD