The AFGE represents some 700,000 government workers in agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, the Transportation Security Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy.

The allegations against Cox were outlined in a report by Bloomberg Businessweek. Ten men and women told the news outlet that they either witnesses or experienced inappropriate conduct by Cox on the job. One man, one of Cox’s subordinates, described Cox telling him that he loved him repeatedly and at one point licking his ear.

Cox did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Washington Post.

“It is my life’s work to lift up my sisters and brothers in the workplace and it is painful that anyone would make accusations such as those we have learned from a news reporter,” he wrote in the letter. “While I strongly refute the allegations, I am a lifelong defender of due process and trust the investigation process will sort the fact from fiction.”

In a statement issued by AFGE, he called the allegations “lies and scurrilous, politically-motivated attacks.”

“At a time when federal and DC government employees are under daily attack, it is imperative that their union not be distracted from the task at hand,” he said.

After Cox was informed of the allegations against him, he ordered the investigation himself, the AFGE said in a statement issued by spokesman Andrew Huddleston. An outside investigator will investigate the claims, the statement said. Cox also announced on Sunday his own leave, the statement said.

“This action will ensure that there is no question about the integrity of the investigatory process and that this matter does not distract AFGE from the important challenges facing our members,” the statement said.

The union has been engaged in a multi-front battle in recent years, as President Trump and his allies have demonized the federal workforce as “the deep state” and made in-roads at shrinking the numbers of civil servants and reducing some of the benefits they enjoy. The AFGE sued the Trump administration during the government shutdown in 2018 and early 2019, claiming that the government violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying some employees who were working despite the funding lapse.

