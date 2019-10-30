But there’s a catch — for HBO, and the cable companies and satellite providers that currently provide the link across which many of its 30 million subscribers view HBO. Those companies, such as Comcast, Charter and Dish, all take a chunk of revenue for providing — and often promoting —HBO.

AD

AD

These are companies AT&T does not own. And they’re companies that have a vested interest in not shifting their consumers over to HBO Max. Why would they? They don’t stand to take in any of the dollars once that happens.

A Comcast representative and a Charter representative, the company’s two biggest cable providers, would not comment.

Analysts, however, were plenty verbose.

“The existing [traditional] subscribers – do you need to go back and reopen their current...agreements?" John Hodulik of UBS asked executives after the presentation.

“So I sign up for HBO Max on Comcast or Charter’s Spectrum…how does that sausage all work?” queried Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners.

AD

Their meaning: Sure, all these conversions are not a problem when it comes to subscribers of DirectTV, which AT&T owns, or the existing HBO Now. HBO said it will let them switch right away, and why not? The money’s going into the same corporate pocket.

AD

But what about everyone else? Why would those companies help in this effort? They would, if anything, have motive to stop subscribers from switching to HBO Max.

HBO sought to downplay these concerns.

“We are in active discussions with our distributors. The intent is indeed to get these existing 30-plus million consumers access to HBO Max as quickly as we possibly can,” said Tony Goncalves of Warner subsidiary Otter Media, who has been tasked with the effort.

AD

An FAQ on HBO Max’s site played things equally close to the vest.

To the question of what happens if you subscribe through a (non-AT&T) provider, it offered “If you subscribe to HBO through a cable or TV provider, stay tuned for more details as we get closer to our launch date.”

So how would this seemingly irresolvable stalemate play out?

AD

In one scenario HBO would have to pay an enormous sum for these providers to facilitate an HBO Max transition, something WarnerMedia would decidedly not want to do for a service that’s already costing it as much as $2 billion more a year with no timeline for profitability. The whole point of streaming, after all, is to reduce the payout to distributors.

AD

In another scenario, HBO actually would have to go to war with its own distributors — target people currently paying Comcast or Spectrum for HBO and woo them away. Not exactly likely or ideal, since for the foreseeable future it’s still getting tens of millions of subscribers through these companies.

In yet another scenario, HBO could raise the price of Max for non-AT&T customers so there’s enough money to go around to the Charters and Comcasts of the world too. That’s equally unpalatable given that HBO Max is already priced higher than every other large streaming service.

AD

“WarnerMedia is caught between a rock and a hard place,” veteran L.A.-based investor Lloyd Greif said. “It’s a highly competitive space and it’s not called the streaming wars for nothing.”

AD

All of this highlights a key problem in those wars and the legacy companies that want to do battle in them. A firm like WarnerMedia wants to reach consumers directly — the technology allows it, the revenue is better with it, and Wall Street loves it.

But it still does business with the traditional distributors. (A lot of business — of the 50 million subscribers to HBO Max it forecasts for 2025, about two-thirds will be existing HBO subscribers, many of whom get the service through these distributors.)

And that makes for a difficult problem: a company trying to get into distribution at the same time as it needs distributors.

“We’re optimistic and hopeful we’ll open up the deals and be able to do something proactively,” WarnerMedia chief executive John Stankey said Tuesday of the distributor relationships. Then he cautioned, “Obviously it takes two parties to [make a change].”

And one of those parties may be wondering exactly why it should.

AD