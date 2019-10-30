Calling itself the NBC News Guild, the union said that the reasons behind the push included concerns about the company’s treatment of women and people of color and the way it handled recent sexual misconduct incidents.

AD

The company has been under public scrutiny after New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow alleged that it suppressed his reporting on sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and covered up harassment and assault accusations against former Today show host, Matt Lauer.

AD

Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill,” released earlier this month, asserts that NBC stopped his reporting on Weinstein in 2017 after the director threatened to disclose misconduct by Lauer, which was then unknown. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, one of the network’s biggest stars, called out the company last week, saying that she had confirmed some of Farrow’s claims herself.

“NBC News repeatedly refused calls for an independent review on both counts despite numerous such requests from staff,” the NBC News Guild said in a statement. “This lack of transparency and NBC News’ troubling trend of passing on stories which investigate the powerful ultimately harm our credibility as journalists.”

AD

Two NBC reporters that the Washington Post spoke to on the condition of anonymity because they feared retribution cited those issues as motivating factor for something like a union.

AD

“Those of us may have not have had a stake in it directly, now see another reason why it would be a good thing,” one of the reporters said.

Both cited reports documenting college newspaper columns written by Noah Oppenheim, an executive at the company, more than 20 years ago. As a Harvard student, Oppenheim reportedly mocked feminists and blasted NBC for firing a sportscaster accused of sexual assault.

Farrow wrote that Oppenheim was involved in the decision to kill a story about Weinstein. Oppenheim has said that Farrow distorted and exaggerated his depiction of the network in response.

AD

Other issues cited by the NBC News Guild in its statement included pay disparities that split along racial and gendered lines, under-staffing, excessive work, and transparency.

“Management has indicated they are committed to addressing some of these issues—ending nine-hour working shifts, adjusting weekend staffing, increasing standard vacation time, and implementing select pay raises,” the statement said. “While we strongly welcome any steps forward, we want to cement these adjustments into an enforceable contract.”

AD

One of the NBC reporters said that a spreadsheet had circulated among staff where people self-reported their salary and demographic information anonymously. He said that gave people the impression that white men in the office were paid more than others.

AD

The four NBC employees the NewsGuild said could speak on the record either declined interviews or did not respond to requests for comment.

The union announcement, which was first reported by the New York Times, is part of rapid growth of union membership in newsrooms in the last few years, first at digital outlets in New York City and then to more traditional newsrooms like the Miami Herald, the Los Angeles Times and New York magazine.

Newsrooms that have unionized in recent years include Vice, Slate, HuffPost, MTV News, The Intercept, The New Yorker, and Vox Media.

AD

The number of employees who have been unionized through these efforts has not been enough to stanch the the loss of jobs that have dragged union participation down to its lowest percentage in decades. But the high visibility enjoyed by media companies and their reporters and editors, has drawn outsized attention to these campaigns, and helped give unions a feeling of growth and relevancy.

AD

The union drives are part of a broader trend towards employee activism in an era where political issues seep into nearly every aspect of life.

NBC Universal, the group’s parent company, declined to say whether it would voluntarily recognize its staff’s union. Spokeswoman Emily Passer distributed a note Chris Berend, an executive vice president at the company, sent to digital staff today.

“I want you to know we are deeply committed to a fair and healthy workplace for all our employees,” the email said. “We welcome this dialogue from within our digital organization, and any constructive conversation aimed at building the future of NBC News Digital and ensuring that we’re the best we can be. We will address this request quickly, and will keep you updated every step of the way.”

Sarah Ellison and Paul Farhi contributed to this report.

AD