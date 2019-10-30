Consumer spending continues to power the economy, but business investment has slipped sharply, falling 3 percent in the third quarter, the weakest since the end of 2015.

Slow growth abroad and problems at big employers such as Boeing and General Motors also were a drag on growth. Tens of thousands of workers went on strike at GM in September, halting most production at the company. And Boeing, the U.S.'s largest exporter, remains under pressure after two fatal crashes of its 737 Max jets in the past year.

After revving to 2.9 percent growth in 2018, the U.S. economy appears to be settling into the slower pace than it notched during the final year of the Obama administration. Trump vowed during his presidential campaign that he could boost the economy to around 4 percent growth, a level not seen in years. He promised at least 3 percent growth a year, an annual pace he has yet to achieve.

The consensus view is that the economy is shifting to a lower gear, but that it is unlikely to dive into a recession anytime soon, unless there is a major shock or the trade war worsens significantly. Consumers are powering the economy by continuing to open their wallets, but businesses have pulled back sharply in recent months.

As long as jobs remain plentiful, consumers are likely to carry the economy, offsetting some of the trade war’s impact. The White House argues growth will rebound at the end of the year if phase one of a U.S.-China trade agreement is completed and Congresses passes the revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact. But most economists predict more subdued growth.

“As the benefits of fiscal stimulus fade and trade policy uncertainty and slowing global demand remain headwinds to business investment, U.S. GDP growth should continue to moderate in coming quarters," wrote Sam Bullard, chief economist at Wells Fargo, in a note to clients. "That said, we view recession in the near-term as still unlikely.”

Trump’s economic agenda has resulted in tax cuts, deregulation, trade fights, and spending increases. He and top aides have said this approach would lead to a major acceleration in economic growth, which had slowed markedly during President Obama’s last year in office. The unemployment rate has fallen since Trump’s election from 4.7 percent to 3.5 percent, and the stock market is near all-time highs.

Many business leaders and economists believe Trump’s strategy helped fuel new business investment through most of last year, but concerns about trade fights with China and Europe have led many companies to pull back in the past 12 months. The July through September period marks marks the second time since Trump took office that quarterly growth has fallen below 2 percent.

Trump has continued to celebrate any good economic news, including the stock market hitting a record high this week, and blame any weak numbers on Democrats and the Federal Reserve, the institution he says choked growth by keeping the cost of borrowing too high.

“The Greatest Economy in American History!” Trump tweeted Wednesday minutes ahead of the Commerce Department’s report on economic growth. On Tuesday he tweeted that “The Fed doesn’t have a clue! We have unlimited potential, only held back by the Federal Reserve. But we are winning anyway!”

The U.S. economy is in the midst of its 11th straight year of growth, making this the longest expansion in the nation’s history.

