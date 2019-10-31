The companies announced that shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot would own 50 percent of the consolidated company. The merged company will be based in the Netherlands, the current home of Fiat Chrysler. Combined, the two companies sold 8.7 million cars last year, topping General Motors and coming behind of Volkswagen and Toyota.
A finalized agreement could come within weeks. Once completed, John Elkann, Fiat Chrysler’s chairman, will be chairman of the new company and PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares would become CEO. Shares of the new company will be listed in New York, Paris and Milan. The stock prices of both Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot rose earlier this week on reports that a merger was expected.