Unrest in Chile prompted President Sebastián Piñera on Wednesday to call off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Santiago, where President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had planned to sign off on the first phase of a trade pact in mid-November. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said APEC does not have a backup site for the summit and that the administration isn’t sure if it will take place elsewhere. But in a tweet Thursday morning, Trump claimed a new location would be announced shortly and said a “phase one” signing was still imminent.

China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances. The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The move comes as Chinese officials have privately expressed concerns that Trump’s impulsiveness could still upend a deal, according to reporting from Bloomberg. They’ve also signaled they won’t yield on the toughest issues that have yet to be negotiated,

“Future negotiations are likely to see an uphill battle that will depend more on the strength of the US economy. President Trump will want to avoid any economic weakness on the campaign trail when election time nears,” Ed Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in a research note Thursday. “A big part of the economy that is struggling is business investment and that will not get any favors if Trump decides to ramp up the trade war.”

The Commerce Department announced Wednesday that the economy had grown at a 1.9 percent annualized pace this quarter, far short of the 3 percent sustained clip the White House promised would arise from the 2017 tax cut. Hours later, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point in an effort to spur more growth. But central bank leaders also hinted that further cuts might not be coming any time soon, despite constant pressure from Trump to do more.

“Without explicitly stating, the Fed appears to be on hold from cutting rates further in the near term as some of the downside risks that provoked the series of rate cuts look to be somewhat contained,” Charlie Ripley, Senior Investment Strategist for Allianz Investment Management said in a statement emailed to The Post.

Although October is traditionally a bumpy time for stocks, all major indexes are still on track to finish on the upside as the month draws to a close. The busiest week of earnings season had propelled the S&P 500 index to a new all-time high, assuaging investor fears that the slowing economy had taken a bite out of corporate profits. Of the S&P 500 companies that had reported earnings as of Wednesday, 75 percent have beaten expectations, according to FactSet. Facebook, Apple and Starbucks shares all rose Wednesday after exceeding Wall Street’s predictions.

The Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.4 percent Thursday as fresh data indicated that Chinese manufacturing had fallen to an eight-month low in October, in yet another indication that the trade war is hampering the world’s most powerful economic engines.

