There was just one problem: The fast-food chain will be closed. As any loyal customer knows, Chick-fil-A stores shut down on Sundays — an unusual policy that the company’s Christian founder has called “our way of honoring God.”

In an email Thursday, Chick-fil-A apologized to customers for not checking the calendar, saying staff did not realize that Nov. 3 fell on a Sunday.

AD

“Well … this is awkward,” the email said.

The faux pas opened a new front in Chick-fil-A’s long-running chicken sandwich war with Louisiana-based rival Popeyes, which took note as it prepares to bring back its explosively popular chicken sandwich — also on Nov. 3. A tweet from Popeyes echoed the social media ribbing that helped launch its chicken sandwich to fame this summer (" ... y’all good?” Popeyes retorted on Twitter after Chick-fil-A greeted its competitor’s product debut with “all the ❤️ for the original.”).

AD

Asked for its thoughts on the National Sandwich Day error, Popeyes weighed in with, “seriously … y’all good?”

Chick-fil-A said in a statement that the “cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation” and “have been reminded that Sundays are off limits.” The company did not immediately respond to other questions Friday.

AD

Popeyes had made a point of the fact that it would bring its sold-out sandwich back to stores the same day its competitor was closed down. A video touting the chicken sandwich’s nationwide return is titled “Open Sunday” — the same phrase shown pasted onto a Popeyes highway sign, right next to a Chick-fil-A advertisement noting the day of closure.

“If this sounds like a slap across the cheek of Chick-fil-A — a chain repeatedly called out for its support of anti-LGBTQ organizations, even after the company downplayed its conservative agenda — it is,” The Washington Post’s Tim Carman wrote. “It absolutely is.”

AD

Chick-fil-A’s decision to shutter on Sundays highlights the religious convictions that have earned it many critics. Its foundation has come under fire for donating to groups like the Family Research Council that lobby against LGBTQ rights, and the chain’s president drew backlash in 2012 after voicing opposition to same-sex marriage.

AD

Some question the wisdom of Chick-fil-A’s religiously motivated business choices. The chain faces frequent protests from LGBTQ advocates, and analyses suggest that the company forgoes more than $1 billion in sales by closing for about 14 percent of the year.

But Chick-fil-A’s chief executive has vowed to stick with the Sunday closures, which some call a surprisingly savvy move. While many companies refrain from public religious stances, Chick-fil-A’s owners have made them part of their brand.

AD

“They don’t shy away from being family-focused, and they don’t shy away from being mission-driven,” Adam Chandler, author of a book on fast food, told Business Insider. “If there’s one thing that everybody knows about Chick-fil-A, it is that it is closed on Sunday.”

Hence all the confusion.

Read more:

AD