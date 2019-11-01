Payroll employment rises by 128,000 in October; unemployment rate changes little at 3.6% https://t.co/NsuHovcqn0 #JobsReport #BLSdata — BLS-Labor Statistics (@BLS_gov) November 1, 2019

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released the report, noted that the General Motors strike dragged down employment in auto and parts manufacturing. The number of employed workers in those two categories declined by 42,000. Federal employment decreased by about 17,000, as temporary workers engaged in the 2020 Census completed their work.

“While investors will hang an asterisk on the October report, it will become clear if the recent downward trend in hiring remains in place once the effect of the GM strike is factored out of the jobs report,” Joseph Brusuelas, the chief economist at RSM, said in a statement. “It is important to note that overall hiring conditions remain relatively solid as the pace of overall hiring slows."

The news comes on the heels of a mixed bag of signals from September, in which the economy added 136,000 jobs, well below average growth of 223,000 per month in 2018, but saw the unemployment rate fall to 3.5 percent, a nearly 50-year low. Wage growth has remained stubbornly around 3 percent, puzzling economists who don’t understand why it has not risen as the job market has tightened.

In 2019, the U.S. has added an average of 167,000 jobs a month.

