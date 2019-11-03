Easterbrook called his recent relationship with an employee “a mistake” in an email to McDonald’s employees.

”Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” he wrote.

Easterbrook told staff that Kempczinski was “an important partner to me over the last four years and... the ideal person to take on the role of CEO."

McDonald’s praised Kempczinski’s contributions in a statement.

“Chris was instrumental in the development of the Company’s strategic plan, which has enabled global growth and leadership, and has overseen the most comprehensive transformation of the U.S. business in McDonald’s history,” Enrique Hernandez Jr., chairman of the chain’s board of directors, said.

Details of Easterbrook’s severance package will be disclosed Monday in a federal filing, a company spokesperson told the Associated Press. According to the AP, McDonald’s board of directors voted Friday that Easterbrook should leave, after a review.

