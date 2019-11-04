For example, the houseboat docked at 600 Water St. SW, Unit Z-8, is priced at $350,000. Monthly fees are $913, which include the homeowner association dues. The owners report that the average monthly electrical bill is $150. The houseboat was originally listed for $400,000.

While the boat is fully operational and can be used to cruise nearby waterways, it’s docked among a community of houseboats adjacent to the Wharf’s ample entertainment options, including restaurants, shops, bars, music venues and events. Houseboat residents can walk to the Waterfront Metro stop for commuting.

The 750-square-foot houseboat was built in 1988. It includes a full kitchen with granite counters, a copper sink, a full-size refrigerator, a built-in range, wine storage and a microwave oven.

The houseboat also has a breakfast area, a living room, a sitting area, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one with a bathtub and one with a stall shower. The houseboat has wood floors, recessed lighting, skylights, a cedar closet and built-in drawers and shelves. Pets are allowed. The houseboat has central air conditioning and a heat pump.

For a virtual tour of the houseboat, click here.

For more information about the houseboat, contact real estate agent Amanda Palafox with Keller Williams Capital Properties at 202-236-4431.

