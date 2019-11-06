A lawyer for Purdue Pharma said the company had reached an agreement with a group of dissenting states that puts new restrictions on the company, including limiting lobbying.

“The goal is always to get to a deal whenever it is possible,” said Marshall Huebner, an attorney representing Purdue.

AD

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15 as part of a broad opioid settlement proposal that has been accepted by 24 states but is opposed by 24 states and the District of Columbia. Oklahoma and Kentucky have settled with Purdue Pharma.

AD

Officials representing the dissenting states and a number of municipalities have objected to the legal protection being extended to the Sacklers, who have not filed for personal bankruptcy. The states and municipalities have asked for time to examine the family’s finances.

Eric Price, a member of the committee representing Purdue’s creditors, said during the hearing that the Sacklers have agreed to begin providing the creditors with “slightly more financial information.”

AD

“We have been getting information from them but it has been slow and strained,” Price said. “We have been assured the Sacklers are going to try to provide us much more (information). ... We’ll see.”

While it is not unusual for bankruptcy judges to halt lawsuits against companies or individuals who file bankruptcy, it is highly unusual for that protection to extend to related parties who haven’t filed bankruptcy. Drain has called his order doing so “extraordinary” but said it was necessary to preserve resources needed for the settlement.

AD

Drain entered his order despite objections from some parties, including several district attorneys in Tennessee who have sued a specific Sackler family member, Richard Sackler. That case is outside the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy court and shouldn’t be included in the temporary injection, Katherine Stadler, an attorney for the group, told the judge.

AD

“We believe that Richard Sackler is the place to draw the line related to jurisdiction,” she said.

Richard Sackler’s attorney, Greg Joseph, said he had been unfairly demonized by the press and was not involved in the marketing of OxyCotin.

OxyContin, which has been blamed as a major driver of America’s opioid epidemic, makes up about 90 percent of Purdue Pharma’s sales. The wave of addiction fueled by opioids over the past 20 years has taken more than 400,000 lives.

AD

The company argued that halting litigation was necessary to allow progress on the tentative settlement with more than 2,600 plaintiffs who have accused Purdue Pharma of deceptively marketing its blockbuster opioid pain pill. Without that protection, the company said the Sacklers may back out of the settlement, valued at $10 billion to $12 billion.

AD

As part of that deal, the Sacklers agreed to relinquish control of their firm and contribute at least $3 billion to the settlement, an amount that would be derived at least in part from the sale of an overseas drug company it owns.

Some state attorneys general have argued that is not enough from a family whose wealth Forbes has estimated at $13 billion. If the Sacklers want special protection from the bankruptcy court, they should be forced to give a detailed accounting of their wealth, North Carolina’s attorney general, Josh Stein, said in September. Stein has sued eight members of the family individually.

AD

In a related development, a group of law professors has argued that one way to promote transparency and trust in the process is through appointment of a special examiner. The professors sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. bankruptcy trustee’s office in New York asking for a Chapter 11 examiner to be appointed in the Purdue case.

AD

The letter was was signed by professors Jonathan C. Lipson, of Temple University’s Beasley School of Law; Adam J. Levitin, of Georgetown University Law Center; and Stephen J. Lubben, of Seton Hall University School of Law.

The letters asks the trustee’s office to request an order from Drain appointing a Chapter 11 examiner, which bankruptcy law allows under certain conditions.

“There is intense public scrutiny of these cases given the severity of the opioid crisis, and serious concern about the propriety of the process, in particular that these cases may be used to shield the Sackler family and/or the Debtors from scrutiny in ways that many might find problematic,” the letter states. “Neither settlement of the underlying lawsuits, nor any plan of reorganization, is likely to produce a publicly-available report that would allay these concerns. A bankruptcy examination can and should.”

AD