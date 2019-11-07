“As has already been confirmed in public court filings, in early 2019, Alphabet’s Board of Directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct,” Alphabet said in a statement to CNBC.

Allegations that Alphabet suppressed claims of misconduct sparked scores of employee walkouts last year over the company’s “culture of complicity, dismissiveness, and support for perpetrators,” according to the organizers of the protests. Andy Rubin, the creator of Google’s Android software, was reportedly paid $90 million when he left the company in 2014 after a sexual misconduct investigation deemed allegations against him were credible, reporting by the New York Times revealed. Rubin denied the report in a tweet, saying it was “part of a smear campaign” to disparage him during a divorce and custody battle.

Alphabet’s lawyers are investigating claims against the company’s chief legal officer, David Drummond, who has been accused of repeatedly having relationships with employees. A former Google legal employee, Jennifer Blakely, published a Medium post in August claiming Drummond had an extramarital affair with her for several years and that they had a child together in 2007. She claimed he abandoned them both, refusing to discuss child support, and later started relationships with other employees at the company.

“Other than Jennifer, I never started a relationship with anyone else who was working at Google or Alphabet. Any suggestion otherwise is simply untrue,” Drummond said in a statement to BuzzFeed addressing the Medium post in August.

Drummond married another employee, who was not in his chain of command, over Labor Day weekend, CNBC reported.

