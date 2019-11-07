The Boro development includes pedestrian-friendly streets, green spaces, restaurants, shops and a new Showplace Icon movie theater with 14 screens.

The Shalom Baranes Associates architectural firm designed both apartment buildings, which are a joint venture between the Meridian Group and Kettler. Apartment amenities include a fitness center and yoga studio, a pool, a club room with entertainment kitchens and a private dining room, a bike room, a dog park, a pet spa and 24-hour concierge services. The outdoor “Sky Park” includes a theater and bar area, grilling stations, a bocce court, fire pits and lounges.

The 32-story Rise building has more than 400 apartments. The apartments have open kitchens with two-tone Italian cabinets and center islands with waterfall sides. The Bolden, which overlooks Boro Place and Boro Park, has 133 apartments. The residences in the Bolden have graphite gray cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and stone cabinets. Both buildings are pet-friendly, and the apartments include walk-in closets and a washer and dryer.

Rents for currently available apartments in the Rise range from $2,123 for a 596-square-foot one-bedroom unit with one bathroom to $5,469 for a two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit with 1,364 square feet.

Rents in the Bolden range from $2,404 for a 652-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom to $5,175 for a 1,385-square-foot unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For more information, visit www.boldenrise.com.

