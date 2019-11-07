The lawsuit says that 96,000 drivers are owed money for two violations. The drivers allege that Uber deducted money from their paychecks for both the state’s sales taxes and a surcharge meant to apply to rides between states. But they claim that their contract with the company requires them to be paid the passenger’s full fare minus Uber’s service fee. The lawsuit also alleges that the company used a manipulative system of payments where customers were paying a higher fare than what was being reported to drivers, with Uber pocketing the difference.

AD

AD

“This surreptitious use of double definitions of the ‘Fare,’ a defined term under the contract, resulted in Uber charging higher fares to passengers than those it reported to drivers,” a complaint filed in the case states. “Uber then pocketed the difference, depriving drivers of their contractual share of the full fare charged to customers yellow cabs.”

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by Bloomberg Law, says that the group of drivers is owed an estimated $5 million. Three Uber drivers are named in the suit, Levon Aleksanian, Sonam Lama, and Harjit Khatra, ask a federal judge to approve the class action for the nearly 100,000 drivers who were effected.

AD

The lawsuit is part of a wave of attempts to strengthen the hands — and bolster the wages — of so called gig economy workers, the most prominent class of which is rideshare drivers. Where companies like Lyft and Uber were once heralded for disrupting stodgy industries, attention has grown to the ways in which workers on largely unregulated digital platforms can be exploited, misled, and subject to wage theft and misuse.

AD

Companies like Instacart and DoorDash, which rely on workers using their app for their business model, have drawn harsh criticism in recent years for deducting customer tips from the payment given to them — essentially pocketing the funds.

In New York City, attention has swelled on the plight of drivers, upwards of 78,000 whom do work for the four main ridesharing apps. In 2018, eight professional drivers committed suicide, including one, Doug Schifter, who killed himself with a shotgun in front of City Hall after writing a Facebook post about the financial hardship he faced.

AD

The city approved minimum wage protections for app-based drivers at the end of the year, requiring they get paid $17 an hour for their work, the first for any major city in the United States.

In California, a state bill that was recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom into law after months of organizing among rideshare drivers attempts to force companies like Lyft and Uber to classify their workers as employees — giving them access to a wider range of rights and protections they are not currently afforded.

AD

Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates, and Maplebear, the parent company of Instacart, spent $110 million fighting the law, Bloomberg noted.

Similar proposals are being studied in states like New York and New Jersey.

AD

The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance has been involved in many of these efforts.

Bhairavi Desai, the executive director of the organization has watched as public awareness has grown on the rideshare industry. In 2015, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s ideas about regulating the industry were so unpopular that he quickly retreated in the face of a robust public relations campaign from Uber.

Other officials in the state ignored the group’s pleas to try to ensure the drivers were eligible for things like unemployment when the work dried up Desai said in an interview.

“Politically, we were just frozen out,” she said.

But the tide has been turning in recent years, including a series of lawsuits that have documented the ways in which workers were treated by the company.

“Once the drivers started organizing, all the reports started to come out about what the drivers were facing,” Desai said. “That’s when consumers and public at large really started to take a second look.”

AD