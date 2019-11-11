Buyers willing to make a few compromises may still be able to purchase a place that meets their top priorities. For example, the single-family house at 114 Charles St. in Rockville, Md., priced at $399,900, is less than one mile from Rockville Town Square, which has a library, shops, restaurants and an ice-skating rink that becomes an outdoor concert venue in the summer.

AD

Adjacent to the Town Square is a Metro station that also has MARC train and Amtrak service.

Annual property taxes for the house are $4,513.

AD

In addition to the convenient location, the house offers a large deck, a fenced backyard and a storage shed. The front porch provides nice curb appeal, too. There’s no garage, but a driveway has space for four or five cars.

Buyers may need to compromise on their expectations for the inside of the house, which is on the small side for a single-family house, with 1,168 square feet.

Built in 1943, the house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Most of the house is carpeted, but there is hardwood flooring underneath the carpet on the main level, which has an open living and dining room next to the kitchen. The kitchen has gas appliances and has been updated with granite counters and a breakfast room with sliding glass doors to the large deck.

AD

The first floor also has a master bedroom and the house’s only bathroom, which has been updated. Two more bedrooms are on the upper level.

AD

The house has central air conditioning, gas heat and a washer and dryer on the main level. Assigned schools include Maryvale Elementary, Earle B. Wood Middle and Rockville High. The elementary and high schools are rated above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, and the middle school is rated above average.

For a virtual tour of the property, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Charles Gilroy with Redfin at 301-685-0296.

AD