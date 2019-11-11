The car accident was caused by a bad sensor, the interviewer reminded Khosrowshahi, then continued, “The CIA suggested that the crown prince had a role in ordering the assignation. That’s a different thing — you didn’t intentionally run someone over.”

Hours later, Khosrowshahi contacted Axios to clarify his comments on Khashoggi.

“I said something in the moment that I do not believe. When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused,” he wrote in an email, according to the publication.

There's no forgiving or forgetting what happened to Jamal Khashoggi & I was wrong to call it a “mistake.” As I told @danprimack after our interview, I said something in the moment I don't believe. Our investors have long known my views here & I'm sorry I wasn’t as clear on Axios https://t.co/RxapzktrXq — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) November 11, 2019

U.S. intelligence has said that Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist and prominent critic of the Saudi government, was strangled and dismembered by a team of 15 agents inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just over a year ago.

The Saudi royal family denied coordinating the slaughter. Still, in November, the CIA concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination, based on audio recordings, intercepted phone calls and other intelligence.

The State Department later classified the killing as a human rights abuse, and Saudi prosecutors charged 11 people in the killing. They plan to seek the death penalty for five of the accused.

Uber stock has hit record lows since the company went public six months ago. It reported a $1.2 billion loss in the latest quarter.

Saudi Arabia is the company’s fifth biggest shareholder, and Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, sits on Uber’s board of directors.

Khosrowshahi on Sunday called Rumayyan a “very constructive” board member.

“From a Saudi perspective, they’re just like any other shareholder now. We’re a public company,” he said.

Since the Axios interview aired, the hashtag #boycottUber has been trending.

Karen Attiah, Khashoggi’s former editor in The Post’s Global Opinions section, said she was deleting her Uber app over Khosrowshahi’s comments.

While the use of the word "mistake" is absurd, we need to keep our eye on the ball.



The real focus should be @Uber deciding to keep Saudi Arabia on board after the murder of #JamalKhashoggi.



Does @dkhos believe that Saudi Arabia's money is more important than a life? — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 11, 2019

