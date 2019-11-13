Blyth’s comment referenced the popular meme that young online users post to dismiss the criticisms of older generations. The phrase received a resurgence in popularity last month when 25-year-old New Zealand lawmaker Chlöe Swarbrick used the tagline in response to being heckled by a colleague during remarks about climate change. That moment went viral, with social media citizens praising her Swarbrick for her nimble wit and others accusing her of ageism.

Millennials weren’t pleased with Blyth’s rejoinder and have tweeted their frustration about her perceived “tone deaf” comments about millennial finances.

Let’s chalk it up to boomers gutting public transportation. After all , you quote “ actually have the money”. Let’s talk about why you actually have the money. — beatmelter (@beatmelter) November 13, 2019

"OK, millennials, but we're the people that actually have the money." - @MyrnaBlyth, Senior VP and Editorial Director of @AARP Media. How is a person in that position this tone deaf? Way to be the arrogant, condescending face of what people hate about your generation, Boomer. pic.twitter.com/rzRmWLom0x — Mookie Harris 🦖🏒🍺 (@MookieHarris317) November 13, 2019

uh yeah @myrnablyth that's part of why we don't like you pic.twitter.com/iEj6iXumU6 — Barstool Ghislaine (@toneill92) November 12, 2019

The cruelty is the point with people like @MyrnaBlyth . WHY DO YOU THINK YOU ACTUALLY HAVE THE MONEY, MYRNA? #OkBoomer pic.twitter.com/q0TxzlXKQ4 — Not ^ That Guy (@BornEricG) November 12, 2019

@MyrnaBlyth You are so blithely unaware that it is Millennials that are going to suffer because of your generations failed policies and reckless behavior. Don't worry, Hun, we'll keep working our 60+ hours a week to pay for your SS Checks! #FUAARP — 🅿️@➕®❗️↪️K (@pdaddyfink) November 12, 2019

Hi, @MyrnaBlyth, millennial here.



I actually don't have the money. None of my friends have the money. None of their friends has the money.



Where's the money? Oh right. My dad has it, his wife has it, their friends have it.



And I'm eating ramen to afford to not freeze to death. https://t.co/ZEm83LagIq — Aria Nova (@Transformless) November 13, 2019

But according to AARP, Blyth’s quote was taken out of context.

“Blyth’s point is that ad and marketing execs routinely pit generations against one another and overlook older people, especially older women,” said AARP’s media relations editorial manager, Colby Nelson, in a statement.

Nelson said AARP deeply cares about intergenerational issues and income inequality.

Axios did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Under Blyth, AARP’s materials are one of the most widely consumed in the country, raking in $38.6 million from its print and digital presence, Axios reported. AARP targets the 50-plus demographic that does hold much of the nation’s wealth.

Millennials have slightly less wealth than the boomer generation did when they were the same age, partly because of debt, according to a February Pew report.

A Federal Reserve report published last November had similar findings but noted that while individual millennial income is lower compared to previous generations, income for married millennial households has risen.

