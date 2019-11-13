Powell is scheduled to appear before Congress for two consecutive days this week and face a wide range of questions. But his upbeat assessment of the economy, just a few months after some Fed officials had expressed concern over the economy’s trajectory, shows how the central bank has adjusted its forecast in the face of new data about the economy’s strength.

He attributed some of the economy’s recent strength to the Fed’s decision to lower interest rates three times this year, though he is expected to say that more interest rate cuts are not likely to happen.

“This favorable baseline partly reflects the policy adjustments that we have made to provide support for the economy,” Powell’s remarks state.

In his assessment of the economy, Powell cited historic low unemployment and strong consumer spending. Trade uncertainty has eaten into business investment and manufacturing, and sluggish global growth continues to be a head wind, but Powell did not forecast a recession on the horizon, he is expected to say. This weak business investment has slowed the economy’s growth this year.

Powell also warned that the Fed’s hands are somewhat tied after the recent spate of benchmark rate cuts and said that fiscal policy, enacted by Congress and the White House, would need to play a bigger role if the economy began to slump. By already lowering interest rates several times, the Fed has less flexibility to continue cutting if Fed officials are looking for ways to juice the economy. Trump has expressed a much different view, saying that low inflation should embolden the Fed to keep cutting rates in a bid to rev up the economy even more.

Separately, Powell plans to say the government’s budget is on an “unsustainable path” with its towering debt and encouraged lawmakers to stabilize it. The U.S. government is projected to spend $1 trillion more than it will bring in through revenue this year.

“Over time, this outlook could restrain fiscal policymakers’ willingness or ability to support economic activity during a downturn,” Powell wrote.

Powell’s remarks indicate that no further rate cuts should be expected, but that the Fed would react accordingly if tides turn.

“Policy is not on a preset course,” Powell wrote.

The economic outlook has changed significantly since Powell’s last appearance on Capitol Hill in mid-July. In late summer, some models were predicting a 50/50 chance of a U.S. recession in 2020. But the recent upswing has shored up faith in the expansion, and many top Wall Street firms are telling clients the risk of a recession next year is modest. Goldman Sachs puts the risk level at 24 percent. Morgan Stanley says “around 20” percent. Barclays says less than 10 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit its ninth all-time high of the year yesterday, and is up 51 percent since Election Day 2016. In a speech before the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Trump claimed the markets would have risen by an additional 25 percent if the Federal Reserve had kept interest rates lower.

Dow futures were trending slightly negative Wednesday morning as investors awaited Powell’s appearance.

