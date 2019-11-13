The Quarters apartments include two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, each of which will be furnished and include as common areas for the residents. While some of the bedrooms have private bathrooms, some share bathrooms.

AD

Rent will include all utilities, furniture, smart-home technology, streaming services and professional cleaning. In addition, a renter can move to a Quarters apartment in one of the 14 cities in the United States and Europe without breaking the lease. Plans call for Quarters apartments to be developed in nine more U.S. cities.

AD

Co-living refers to apartments or homes designed to be shared by several roommates rather than a couple or a family — the concept is like an upgraded, updated version of a dorm. The co-living concept also includes an array of activities and events for residents.

Bozzuto will lease the traditional apartments in the Highline at Union Market, which is owned and under development by W5 Group, Level 2 Development and FCP.

AD

The building includes 105 bicycle parking spaces and has sustainable features equivalent to the LEED Silver level, an industry standard for energy efficiency.

Residents at the Highline at Union Market, including those in traditional apartments and in the co-living apartments, will have access to a fitness facility, a co-working lounge, a roof terrace with a swimming pool and an indoor activity space on the roof.

AD

The building is one block from the NoMa/Gallaudet University Metro station, Union Market and the newly opened La Cosecha, a Latin American market. Both markets and the surrounding area are also home to restaurants, shops, art galleries and event spaces.

An Orangetheory fitness center is slated to open in the ground-floor retail space.

The apartments are expected to be available by the end of 2019. Rent for a typical bedroom in a Quarters unit will be $1,800. A studio in the traditional apartments will rent for about $2,100.

For more information, visit https://www.dchighline.com/ and https://www.quarters.com/.’

AD