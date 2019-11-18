Smith condemned the Times’ report in a Sunday night statement as “factually incorrect” without elaboration and made his unusual demand.
“I hereby challenge A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the New York Times and the business section editor to a public debate in Washington, D.C. with me and the FedEx corporate vice president of tax,” Smith said in a statement. The focus of the debate should be federal tax policy and the relative societal benefits of business investments and the enormous intended benefits to the United States economy, especially lower and middle class wage earners."
The Times did not immediately respond to request for comment.
