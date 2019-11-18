The chief executive of FedEx blasted a New York Times investigation detailing how the company wiped out its tax bill as an “outrageous distortion of the truth” and then challenged its publisher to a debate on federal tax policy.

CEO Fred Smith did not specify any particular errors in the report, which said the shipping giant’s tax bill went from $1.5 billion in 2017 to zero in 2018 after President Trump’s tax cuts slashed FedEx’s effective tax rate from 34 percent to less than zero. The tax cuts, which Smith lobbied for extensively, was framed as a means of spurring business investment, but FedEx apparently has done the opposite. It spent less on capital investments in 2018 than it did the year before and even less in 2019, according to the Times, and instead has funneled most of those savings back to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Smith condemned the Times’ report in a Sunday night statement as “factually incorrect” without elaboration and made his unusual demand.

“I hereby challenge A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the New York Times and the business section editor to a public debate in Washington, D.C. with me and the FedEx corporate vice president of tax,” Smith said in a statement. The focus of the debate should be federal tax policy and the relative societal benefits of business investments and the enormous intended benefits to the United States economy, especially lower and middle class wage earners."

The Times did not immediately respond to request for comment.

