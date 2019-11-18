CEO Fred Smith did not specify any particular errors in the report, which said the shipping giant’s tax bill went from $1.5 billion in 2017 to zero in 2018 after President Trump’s tax cuts slashed FedEx’s effective tax rate from 34 percent to less than zero. The tax cuts, which Smith lobbied for extensively, was framed as a means of spurring business investment, but FedEx apparently has done the opposite. It spent less on capital investments in 2018 than it did the year before and even less in 2019, according to the Times, and instead has funneled most of those savings back to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.