Buyers may need to make some compromises to find a property for less than $400,000, so it makes sense to take the time to decide whether location, size, property type or condition matter most. A townhouse or condo can often be a more affordable option, but buyers need to include homeowners’ or condo association dues in their financial calculation.

For example, the townhouse at 1624 Sierra Woods Dr. in Reston, priced at $396,500, has a monthly homeowners’ association fee of $110. Annual property taxes are $4,298 and homeowners pay $693 annually for a Reston Association recreation fee.

The interior townhouse is about one mile from Reston Town Center’s shops, restaurants and entertainment as well as the Reston library. The 1,820-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, but the only full bathroom is on the upper level. The main level and lower level each have a powder room.

The property is in the Country Walk Cluster. Residents are part of the Reston Association and have access to swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, community centers and other sports facilities. The Wiehle-Reston East Metro station is 3½ miles from the house, with closer Metro Silver Line stations scheduled to open in the future.

Built in 1985, the townhouse has three finished levels, with an open floor plan on the main level with hardwood flooring, a living room with built-in shelving, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, a separate dining room and a half bathroom.

The kitchen has painted cabinets, granite counters, a breakfast bar, new stainless-steel appliances and updated bathrooms.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The finished lower level has a family room with a fireplace, a den, a half bathroom, a laundry room and storage. Outside are a private deck that overlooks a wooded conservation area and two assigned parking spaces.

Assigned schools include Aldrin Elementary, Herndon Middle and Herndon High, all rated below average by GreatSchools.org. For more photos, visit click here.

For more information, contact Compass real estate agent Lou Muscarella at 703-405-3019 or Compass real estate agent Bob Jennings at 703-998-0224.

