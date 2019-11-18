The meeting was in the White House residence, not the Oval Office, a White House official said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also present.

Trump tweeted at 10:49 a.m. that the discussion was “very good" and “cordial.” Trump claimed that a range of topics were discussed, including interest-rate policy and the possibility negative interest rates where banks pay people to take out loans.

AD

AD

The president’s statement appears to contradict the Fed’s, which goes out of its way to say that Powell did not talk about whether the Fed is likely to raise or lower the benchmark interest rate in the future. The Fed reduced the U.S. interest rate to just shy of 1.75 percent last month -- the third cut this year.

Trump has repeatedly bashed the Fed to lower rates further, even suggesting that the United States should have negative interest rates like Japan and much of Europe, a scenario that typically happens only when the economy is in a dire place. Powell told Congress last week that negative rates are “certainly not” appropriate.

“Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve. Everything was discussed including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.” Trump tweeted Monday.

AD

AD

Trump nominated Powell for the top Fed post in 2017, but the president quickly soured on him. Trump has spent the past year blaming Powell for harming the economy by keeping interest rates too high. But most economists and business leaders say the real drag on the economy this year has been Trump’s unpredictable trade war.

Seung Min Kim contributed to this article.

Related:

AD