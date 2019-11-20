Lagom influences the design of Resa’s building and apartments as well as the atmosphere for residents, developers say. Among the design elements that Bozzuto says will make the apartments feel more peaceful are neutral colors, organic and neutral materials, as well as natural light. The units include a choice of two kitchen color palettes, solid core white oak doors, closet organizers, and a washer and dryer.

Monthly rents range from $1,875 for a 452-square-foot studio to $3,867 for a 1,179-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Residents began moving in last June.

Among the amenities at Resa are concierge services, a rooftop terrace with views of the Capitol and the Washington Monument, a heated pool, and multiple seating areas and grilling stations. The building also has a courtyard bar and grilling area with a TV and a fireplace, a penthouse lounge with a catering kitchen, a fitness center, a business center, a conference room, a “pet spa” with dog bathing stations, and parking with electric car charging stations.

Resa is adjacent to the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station, and residents can walk to Union Market for shops, restaurants and activities, an Angelika movie theater, and numerous other shops and restaurants.

For more information, visit Resanoma.com.

