And though a growing number of Americans say they’ll be buying online this holiday season, retailers are continuing their tradition of in-store doorbusters and ever-earlier openings. For those planning to shop the old-fashioned way, here’s a roundup of what’s opening when.

Thanksgiving Day

6 a.m.: Kmart is among the first to open its stores, with doorbuster deals that include $19 Nerf water guns and $25 weighted blankets. Stores will stay open until midnight.

7 a.m.: Big Lots and Dollar General open.

8 a.m.: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores open.

2 p.m.: J.C. Penney opens its stores. Its “Black Friday Forever” deals will continue through Saturday.

3 p.m.: GameStop opens, as does Old Navy, which began offering 50 percent off its entire store on Wednesday. Its stores will stay open through 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

5 p.m.: The frenzy heats up, as Target, Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s and DSW open their stores. Bed Bath & Beyond, which was closed last Thanksgiving, also joins in.

6 p.m.: Walmart opens, as do Sears, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Five Below and Michael’s. Tanger Outlets kicks off its overnight “moonlight madness” sale.

Black Friday

5 a.m.: Sears, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s reopen their stores.

6 a.m.: Macy’s, Kmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Big Lots begin welcoming customers again. Home Depot and Joann Fabrics and Crafts also open, as do some Gap stores.

7 a.m.: Target, GameStop, Burlington, Michael’s and Staples open their stores.

8 a.m.: Best Buy is back in the game. Also opening: Apple, Office Depot, OfficeMax and Five Below.

9 a.m.: Costco, which stays closed on Thanksgiving, opens its doors. Its Black Friday deals include $130 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and $250 off Apple MacBook Pro laptops.

