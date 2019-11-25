For example, buyers who would like to live in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast, which has access to Metro’s Red Line, restaurants, shops and art galleries, may find the neighborhood expensive. Nearby, close to Catholic University and North Capitol Street is an affordable condo at 4424 1st Pl. NE. The condo is about two miles from the Brookland Metro station and a little more than one mile from the Fort Totten Metro station.

Unit number 22 is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with 589 square feet, priced at $259,000. The property was purchased in July for $180,500, renovated and then listed for sale for $268,000 in August before being reduced to its current price. Condo association dues are $272 per month. Annual property taxes are $1,112. The building is not approved for FHA financing, so buyers will need to use conventional financing.

Renovations include engineered floors that look like wood, recessed lighting, pendant lights in the dining area and a new kitchen with white 42-inch-high cabinets, quartz counters a herringbone-pattern quartz backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. A combination washer and dryer is installed in the kitchen.

Pets are allowed in the condo building and only street parking is available.

Assigned schools include Bunker Hill Elementary, Brookland Middle and Dunbar High, all rated below average by Greatschools.org.

